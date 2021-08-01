Nestree Tops One Day Trading Volume of $306,719.00 (EGG)

Nestree (CURRENCY:EGG) traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 1st. Nestree has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $306,719.00 worth of Nestree was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nestree has traded 4.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nestree coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Nestree alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,251.53 or 1.00005004 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00031404 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005832 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.80 or 0.00069827 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000755 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009635 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002440 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000574 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0524 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Nestree Coin Profile

Nestree (CRYPTO:EGG) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 10th, 2015. Nestree’s total supply is 2,994,901,340 coins and its circulating supply is 1,624,880,474 coins. Nestree’s official message board is medium.com/nestree . Nestree’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nestree’s official website is www.nestree.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Nestree

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nestree directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nestree should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nestree using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nestree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nestree and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.