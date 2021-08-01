Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) Short Interest Update

Net Savings Link, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NSAV) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 120,600 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the June 30th total of 158,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,565,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NSAV stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.10. The company had a trading volume of 242,891,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,950,936. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.02. Net Savings Link has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.10.

Get Net Savings Link alerts:

Net Savings Link Company Profile

Net Savings Link, Inc operates as a cryptocurrency, blockchain, and digital asset technology company. It holds interests in Cryptocurrency Trading Platform based on Artificial Intelligence (AI) and offers a range of trading services, such as portfolio management and price search function. This platform supports various cryptocurrency exchanges.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Net Savings Link Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Net Savings Link and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.