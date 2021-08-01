NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lessened its stake in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 86.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 199,998 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board’s holdings in NetEase were worth $3,350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 34.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on NetEase from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. CLSA cut their target price on NetEase from $159.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Macquarie cut their target price on NetEase from $124.00 to $118.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NetEase currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.84.

NTES opened at $102.21 on Friday. NetEase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.50 and a 52 week high of $134.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.44.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The technology company reported $7.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $6.69. NetEase had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $20.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.10 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $32.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.12%.

About NetEase

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

