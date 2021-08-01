Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Netlist, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLST) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,256,800 shares, a drop of 22.5% from the June 30th total of 2,911,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,694,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Several research firms have issued reports on NLST. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Netlist from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.
Shares of Netlist stock remained flat at $$8.37 on Friday. 901,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,054,151. Netlist has a 1-year low of $0.42 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -167.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 0.65.
Netlist Company Profile
Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.
