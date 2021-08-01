Neural Protocol Hits Market Cap of $105,919.20 (NRP)

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. One Neural Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Neural Protocol has traded up 20.6% against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a total market capitalization of $105,919.20 and $30.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002404 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.64 or 0.00054451 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002603 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00014749 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002406 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.97 or 0.00793583 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00005308 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.60 or 0.00039925 BTC.

About Neural Protocol

Neural Protocol is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

Neural Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neural Protocol directly using US dollars.

