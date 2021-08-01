Neural Protocol (NRP) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

Neural Protocol (CURRENCY:NRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 1st. Over the last seven days, Neural Protocol has traded 9.9% higher against the dollar. Neural Protocol has a market capitalization of $104,051.66 and approximately $29.00 worth of Neural Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Neural Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.02 or 0.00055445 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002620 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00014571 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $315.69 or 0.00795078 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00005317 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00090933 BTC.

Neural Protocol Coin Profile

Neural Protocol (CRYPTO:NRP) is a coin. Neural Protocol’s total supply is 9,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,497,994,014 coins. Neural Protocol’s official website is www.nrp.world . Neural Protocol’s official Twitter account is @neuralprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neural Protocol is a global decentralized payment gateway ecosystem based on the Ethereum platform that aims to bring together buyers and sellers in a marketplace. NRP itself combines neural technology with artificial intelligence. NRP is an Ethereum-based token that serves as a medium of exchange within the ecosystem. “

