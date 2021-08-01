Neutrino Dollar Price Reaches $1.01 (USDN)

Neutrino Dollar (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 1st. Neutrino Dollar has a market cap of $26.57 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Neutrino Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Neutrino Dollar has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar. One Neutrino Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001412 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000366 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000463 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.29 or 0.00206935 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000075 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000398 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar Profile

Neutrino Dollar is a coin. Its genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino Dollar’s total supply is 26,412,090 coins. The official website for Neutrino Dollar is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino Dollar’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

