Neutrino USD Price Hits $1.00 on Major Exchanges (USDN)

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $434.01 million and $11.43 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002423 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Neutrino USD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002432 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00046666 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.33 or 0.00102933 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.04 or 0.00136258 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41,093.07 or 0.99917128 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002556 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $342.15 or 0.00831934 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD’s genesis date was November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 435,550,155 coins and its circulating supply is 435,549,578 coins. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Neutrino USD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Neutrino USD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.