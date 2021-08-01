Neutron (NTRN) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Neutron (CURRENCY:NTRN) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Neutron coin can now be purchased for $0.0042 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Neutron has traded 21.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Neutron has a total market cap of $165,376.20 and approximately $1.00 worth of Neutron was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000023 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0165 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00015435 BTC.

About Neutron

Neutron (CRYPTO:NTRN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 19th, 2016. Neutron’s total supply is 39,121,694 coins. The official website for Neutron is www.neutroncoin.com . Neutron’s official Twitter account is @Neutron_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Neutron is /r/NeutronCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutron is an SHA-256d crypto currency with a 79 second block time target and a 5 hour proof of stake maturity with a varying interest reward. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Neutron Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutron directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Neutron should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutron using one of the exchanges listed above.

