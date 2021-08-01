New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

A number of research analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.15 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on New Gold from C$4.00 to C$3.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on New Gold to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th.

Shares of NGD stock traded down C$0.03 on Friday, hitting C$2.04. 836,958 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,832,143. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49. The company has a market cap of C$1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of -27.20. New Gold has a 1-year low of C$1.86 and a 1-year high of C$3.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$2.30.

New Gold (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$208.83 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that New Gold will post 0.3014706 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Gold Company Profile

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

