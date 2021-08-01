New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 4,800 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,750 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% during the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 680.0% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 390 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 135.0% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $9,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,549,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,208,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Darla M. Smith sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $77,426.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 443,887 shares of company stock worth $35,546,203 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock opened at $106.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $86.66. The stock has a market cap of $128.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.06. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.50 and a 12-month high of $106.97.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.61 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 25.76% and a return on equity of 39.20%. The company’s revenue was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on AMD. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective (up previously from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.81.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

