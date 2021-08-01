New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,000 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,887 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $129.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. raised their target price on shares of Medtronic from $133.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Medtronic in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 target price (up previously from $133.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.48.

MDT opened at $131.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $176.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.36, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $94.64 and a 1 year high of $132.30.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.08. Medtronic had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 11.98%. The business had revenue of $8.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a $0.63 dividend. This is a positive change from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%.

In other news, CFO Karen L. Parkhill sold 605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $75,304.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.07, for a total transaction of $316,717.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 49,349 shares of company stock valued at $6,236,241. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Medtronic

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

