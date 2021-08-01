New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Acquires 5,800 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 113,134 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.9% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Visa were worth $26,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Visa by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 2,260 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Visa by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Visa by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,527 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,760,000 after buying an additional 2,577 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 59,738 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,968,000 after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Visa by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,735 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

V has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Twenty-six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.96.

NYSE:V opened at $246.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $479.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.78, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other news, Director Robert W. Matschullat sold 3,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.37, for a total transaction of $871,489.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,273,896.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,138 shares of company stock valued at $21,461,064 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

