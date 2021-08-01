New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,777 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 6,139 shares during the period. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after purchasing an additional 195,566 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 217,976 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,987,000 after purchasing an additional 5,986 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zelman & Associates restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Atlantic Securities upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $240.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.87.

Shares of LOW stock opened at $192.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $136.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $192.87. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $146.61 and a 12-month high of $215.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $24.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 296.41% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

