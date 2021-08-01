New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Boosts Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,214 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for 1.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $48,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 698 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Alphabet by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 538 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $8,144,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, 20 20 Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. now owns 366 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.98, for a total transaction of $6,815,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,882 shares in the company, valued at $13,363,786.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Page sold 4,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,781.88, for a total value of $11,277,741.52. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,637,531.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 71,981 shares of company stock valued at $174,426,427 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,704.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,406.55 and a twelve month high of $2,800.22. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,553.25.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The firm had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.08 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup cut Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Cowen increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,750.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,045.10.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.