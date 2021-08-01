New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,100 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,081 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises approximately 1.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $49,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami increased its stake in Alphabet by 7.2% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 74 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group increased its stake in Alphabet by 3.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 1,594 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 12,024 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management increased its stake in Alphabet by 0.7% in the second quarter. Hoffman Alan N Investment Management now owns 2,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,081,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Alphabet by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 61,839 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $150,997,000 after purchasing an additional 6,167 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,694.53 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,402.15 and a one year high of $2,765.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2,478.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $10.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 98.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on GOOGL. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,681.00 to $3,071.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,875.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $2,415.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,821.21.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

