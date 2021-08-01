New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,400 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,918 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Adobe were worth $18,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $2,359,174,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 56.4% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,432,945 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,107,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599,406 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the first quarter worth about $6,058,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 29.8% in the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 2,622,406 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,246,613,000 after acquiring an additional 601,668 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.8% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,268,925 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,455,410,000 after acquiring an additional 527,558 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $621.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $568.18. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $420.78 and a fifty-two week high of $631.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Adobe from $580.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Adobe from $575.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Adobe from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Adobe presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $604.84.

In other Adobe news, EVP Dana Rao sold 4,692 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.34, for a total transaction of $2,324,135.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,313,878.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,892 shares of company stock worth $11,504,948. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Light room and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

