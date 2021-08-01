New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,600 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,521 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Netflix during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Netflix by 1,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 2,639 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $491.30, for a total transaction of $1,296,540.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,111.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NFLX stock opened at $517.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $514.50. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $458.60 and a one year high of $593.29. The company has a market capitalization of $229.08 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.74.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut their price target on shares of Netflix from $640.00 to $630.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $620.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $610.23.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.