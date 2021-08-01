New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 1,700 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Linde were worth $10,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in Linde by 7.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 338,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,816,000 after buying an additional 14,120 shares in the last quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 28,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,007,000 after buying an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 85,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,977,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Linde by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,172,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on LIN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Linde from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on Linde from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Linde in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

NYSE LIN opened at $307.39 on Friday. Linde plc has a 52 week low of $214.14 and a 52 week high of $308.80. The stock has a market cap of $159.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $293.18.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 9.66% and a net margin of 10.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.52%.

Linde Company Profile

Linde Plc engages in the production and distribution of industrial gases. It operates through the following segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); Asia and South Pacific (APAC); Engineering; and Other. The America segment operates production facilities in the U.S., Canada, Mexico, and Brazil.

