New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Buys 2,100 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $7,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,454,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,960,242,000 after purchasing an additional 360,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,331,794 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,926,476,000 after purchasing an additional 229,934 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,414,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,487,361,000 after purchasing an additional 226,607 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $878,514,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CAT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $168.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $273.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.55.

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 420 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $237.86 per share, for a total transaction of $99,901.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 890 shares in the company, valued at $211,695.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 7,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.12, for a total value of $1,887,178.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $206.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.60. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.21 and a 1 year high of $246.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $220.76. The stock has a market cap of $113.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.92.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.99% and a return on equity of 26.63%. The business had revenue of $12.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 20th will be issued a $1.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 19th. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.68%.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

