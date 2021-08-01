New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 61,186 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. salesforce.com comprises approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $14,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 393,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $87,493,000 after acquiring an additional 116,411 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 7,753 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the 4th quarter worth $16,144,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,398,114 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $311,123,000 after acquiring an additional 58,643 shares in the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CRM opened at $241.93 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $241.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $190.67 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $224.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.61, a PEG ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.33. salesforce.com had a net margin of 19.88% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.44, for a total value of $4,888,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.79, for a total transaction of $919,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,264,293.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 443,745 shares of company stock valued at $107,407,521 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CRM shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $276.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.83.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

