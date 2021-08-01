New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Grows Stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 258,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,100 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola comprises 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $13,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 52,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,853,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 13,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in The Coca-Cola by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 55,392 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.89, for a total value of $3,095,858.88. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 170,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,523,823.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 19,911 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.50, for a total value of $1,124,971.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 196,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,116,092.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 106,955 shares of company stock worth $6,025,311 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KO opened at $57.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $55.31. The company has a market cap of $245.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a twelve month low of $46.22 and a twelve month high of $57.56.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 billion. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.17% and a net margin of 22.19%. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.15%.

KO has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.25.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

