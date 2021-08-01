New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.46 Million Position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,250 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Accenture were worth $12,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ACN. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Accenture during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Accenture news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 5,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.20, for a total transaction of $1,644,208.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.05, for a total transaction of $201,424.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,993 shares of company stock worth $6,194,020 over the last three months. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $318.65 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $301.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.44.

ACN opened at $317.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $201.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $297.25. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $210.42 and a 1 year high of $321.00.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.81 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Media, and Technology; Financial Services; Health and Public Service; Products; Resources; and Other. The Communications, Media, and Technology segment serves communications, media, high-tech, and software and platform companies through acceleration and delivery of digital transformation, development of comprehensive and industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiency and business results.

