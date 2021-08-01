New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $12.99 Million Stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 7.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,246 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $12,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Broadcom by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 57,905 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,848,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $44,384,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares in the last quarter. Breakline Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,773,000. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 2,723 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Bridge Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Broadcom by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 12,060 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,592,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $485.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $199.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $471.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $311.40 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 19.11% and a return on equity of 41.39%. Broadcom’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.14 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 target price (up from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $495.84.

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $438.98, for a total transaction of $232,659.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 1,590 shares of company stock valued at $713,926 in the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

