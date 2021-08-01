New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $13.09 Million Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,748 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,636,902 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,576,298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,211 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of NIKE by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 26,797,530 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,561,122,000 after acquiring an additional 273,141 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in NIKE by 9.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,039,248 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,663,015,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,988 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 4.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,024,003 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,653,972,000 after purchasing an additional 910,648 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in NIKE during the fourth quarter worth about $1,903,194,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,203,062.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,307 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $1,905,692.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 349,339 shares of company stock valued at $54,603,105. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE opened at $167.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $264.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.05, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $147.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on NKE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

