New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $13.26 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 117,755 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $13,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth about $2,070,985,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 95.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 9,272,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,517,035 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in AbbVie by 14.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,730,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,026,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,393,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in AbbVie by 291.1% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,073,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287,225 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in AbbVie by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 11,438,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,225,639,000 after purchasing an additional 2,263,374 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ABBV shares. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 4,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.40, for a total transaction of $470,281.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,127,171.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock opened at $116.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $115.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.11 and a 1 year high of $119.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $205.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 136.75% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.24%.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

