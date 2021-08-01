New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $13.69 Million Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 118,102 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $13,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 4th quarter worth $1,881,512,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 160.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,401,508 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,246,517,000 after purchasing an additional 6,413,312 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth $158,654,000. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $148,083,000. Finally, BlueSpruce Investments LP acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at $139,831,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 17,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.33, for a total value of $2,117,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock opened at $120.98 on Friday. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $98.67 and a 12-month high of $128.54. The company has a market cap of $214.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The healthcare product maker reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $10.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is presently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. lowered their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price target (down from $138.00) on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

