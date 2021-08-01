New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $14.56 Million Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 371,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises approximately 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $14,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. EMC Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFE shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.62.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total value of $102,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $42.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.48. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $43.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $39.86. The company has a market capitalization of $239.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a net margin of 23.06% and a return on equity of 26.93%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Pfizer Inc engages in the discovery, development, and manufacture of healthcare products specializes in medicines, vaccine, and consumer healthcare. It operates through the Pfizer Innovative Health (IH) and Pfizer Essential Health (EH) segments. The IH segment focuses on the development and commercializing medicines and vaccines for internal medicine, oncology, inflammation and immunology, rate disease, and consumer healthcare.

