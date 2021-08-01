New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $20.89 Million Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 506,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,400 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up approximately 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $20,885,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Bank of America by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 10,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 5,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in Bank of America by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 141,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,851,000 after buying an additional 12,318 shares during the period. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,493,000 after buying an additional 5,702 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 170,469 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,028,000 after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.17% of the company’s stock.

BAC stock opened at $38.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.52. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $22.95 and a one year high of $43.49. The company has a market capitalization of $328.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.54.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.26. Bank of America had a net margin of 30.82% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, April 15th that authorizes the company to buyback $25.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 7.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a boost from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 38.50%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $40.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.06.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

