New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $8.96 Million Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,278 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the first quarter worth about $27,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $32,000. 83.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU opened at $529.97 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $295.37 and a twelve month high of $532.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $484.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $144.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.94, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.01.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.19 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.49 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th were given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 9th. Intuit’s payout ratio is presently 35.98%.

In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total transaction of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 627 shares in the company, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829. 3.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INTU. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday, May 24th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Intuit from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

