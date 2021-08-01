New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $9.38 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 38,495 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Amgen by 5.5% in the second quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 1,056 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.9% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 24.3% during the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,566 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 7.4% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 49,976 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,182,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amgen by 11.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 992 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Amgen from $278.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $220.00 to $217.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Amgen from $265.00 to $259.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amgen currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $250.25.

Shares of AMGN stock opened at $241.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $138.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.23. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.59, for a total value of $250,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,241,736.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.78, for a total transaction of $62,945.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,110,098.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,750 shares of company stock valued at $944,810 in the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

