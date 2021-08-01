New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,410 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $21,325,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 196.3% in the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $385.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.18. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $281.20 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $373.10.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. Mastercard had a return on equity of 109.48% and a net margin of 43.22%. Equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total value of $1,095,120.27. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,321 shares in the company, valued at $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 476,503 shares of company stock valued at $182,884,570 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Macquarie upped their price target on Mastercard from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $440.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.44.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

