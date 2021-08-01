New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 36,595 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $8,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Calton & Associates Inc. grew its position in The Boeing by 12.0% during the first quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,988,000 after buying an additional 838 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.8% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in The Boeing during the first quarter worth about $2,471,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its position in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.15.

Shares of The Boeing stock opened at $226.48 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $141.58 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company has a market capitalization of $132.45 billion, a PE ratio of -14.74 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $237.94.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. Sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Carol J. Hibbard sold 2,000 shares of The Boeing stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.97, for a total value of $449,940.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,462 shares in the company, valued at $1,678,726.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

