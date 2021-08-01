New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Increases Stock Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,962 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 5.4% during the first quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 49,961 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,493,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 2.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 110,913 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,854,000 after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in United Parcel Service by 10.1% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 11,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the period. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its position in United Parcel Service by 964.4% during the first quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,642 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in United Parcel Service by 238.7% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,386 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,304,000 after buying an additional 121,487 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.93% of the company’s stock.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

UPS stock opened at $191.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a one year low of $139.70 and a one year high of $219.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $23.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.17 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 155.54%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.57%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.75.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc operates as a logistics and package delivery company that provides supply chain management services. Its logistics services include transportation, distribution, contract logistics, ground freight, ocean freight, air freight, customs brokerage, insurance, and financing. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.