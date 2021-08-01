New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 1,200 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,262 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $13,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 914.3% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 71 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $491.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $525.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $545.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $541.95.

In other news, EVP Michel Lagarde sold 34,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.60, for a total value of $16,147,796.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 52,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,872,465.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TMO opened at $540.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $493.34. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $401.07 and a one year high of $543.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $212.24 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.76.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 29.43% and a net margin of 22.47%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.19%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.32%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.