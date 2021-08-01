New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 12,900 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,870 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,900 shares during the quarter. Intel makes up 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $15,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth about $727,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $304,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in Intel by 179.5% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,968 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank lifted its holdings in Intel by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 12,670 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in Intel by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 16,252,018 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $809,676,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.98% of the company’s stock.

In other Intel news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 103,387 shares in the company, valued at $5,956,125.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory M. Bryant sold 2,842 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $164,352.86. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC opened at $53.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.61 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market capitalization of $217.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.19.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a return on equity of 27.24% and a net margin of 23.91%. The company had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.3475 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.23%.

INTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.31 price target on Intel in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on Intel in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $73.00 price target on Intel in a report on Friday, July 16th. Atlantic Securities reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $45.00 price target (down previously from $63.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.81.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

