New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 2,100 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,688 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $9,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,262,000. Factorial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,800,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 9.2% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,674,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,691,494,000 after purchasing an additional 647,017 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Union Pacific by 17.3% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,806,894 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $839,077,000 after purchasing an additional 560,628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,797,183 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $10,314,568,000 after purchasing an additional 444,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Loop Capital raised shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.50.

NYSE:UNP opened at $218.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $142.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $220.93. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $167.57 and a twelve month high of $231.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

