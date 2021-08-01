New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 3,200 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $11,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 512.5% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Curi Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Shares of TXN stock opened at $190.62 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $175.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.59, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.86. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $125.43 and a 12 month high of $197.58.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 23rd. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.88.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.