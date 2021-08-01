New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Purchases 4,000 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 78,098 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. PayPal accounts for 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in PayPal were worth $22,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 2.7% in the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its position in PayPal by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,923 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 3.5% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its position in PayPal by 2.5% in the first quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,640 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.9% in the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 4,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,152,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $275.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $323.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $171.63 and a 1 year high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $282.97.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.31. PayPal had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 20.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.70, for a total value of $460,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,235.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 14,242 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.92, for a total value of $3,687,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 91,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,762,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,042 shares of company stock worth $9,280,999. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on PayPal from $337.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PayPal from $300.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PayPal from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.25.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

