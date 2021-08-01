New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 5.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 87,477 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 94,562,500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,113,937,000 after buying an additional 2,084,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,525,542 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,845,058,000 after buying an additional 590,266 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CVS Health by 2.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,470,812 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,535,702,000 after buying an additional 441,924 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in CVS Health by 39.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,873,108 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,194,135,000 after buying an additional 4,491,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $964,912,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CVS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.33.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 115,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 2,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.67, for a total value of $232,686.27. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,107,886.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 231,778 shares of company stock worth $19,900,601 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVS opened at $82.36 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.97. The stock has a market cap of $108.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.68, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.45% and a net margin of 2.73%. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Read More: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.