New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 164,168 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the quarter. The Procter & Gamble makes up about 0.8% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $22,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 7.6% during the second quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 14,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,919,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 59.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after buying an additional 1,847 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 0.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 50,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 70.0% during the second quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth about $33,000. 62.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PG. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

PG stock opened at $142.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $136.37. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $121.54 and a 12-month high of $146.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market cap of $348.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.43.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.97% and a return on equity of 31.71%. The company had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 61.48%.

In related news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 308,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,656,005. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Taylor sold 56,202 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.50, for a total value of $7,783,977.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,193,740 shares of company stock valued at $295,603,005 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About The Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

