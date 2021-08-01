New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 304,816 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 16,300 shares during the quarter. Comcast makes up about 0.6% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Comcast were worth $17,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 274.7% in the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 562 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 240.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 684 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.89% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. TD Securities increased their target price on Comcast from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price objective on Comcast from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Comcast from $59.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.93.

CMCSA stock opened at $58.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $40.97 and a 12-month high of $59.70. The firm has a market cap of $269.48 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.29.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The cable giant reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 11.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.31%.

In other news, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 4,031 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.89, for a total transaction of $229,323.59. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,682,806.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth J. Bacon sold 3,966 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $233,319.78. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,335.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corp. is a media, entertainment, and communications company, which engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks and Sky. The Cable Communications segment provides video, Internet, voice, and security and automation services under the Xfinity brand.

