New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Raises Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,055 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the quarter. The Walt Disney makes up about 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $21,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,655 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Novak Financial Planning LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Novak Financial Planning LLC now owns 4,176 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. Regal Wealth Group Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,953 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,707 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $226.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.88.

In related news, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total transaction of $1,493,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,376,269.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 569,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,993,966.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $176.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $114.12 and a 1 year high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.41, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a fifty day moving average of $176.99.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a positive return on equity of 2.07%. The company had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. The Walt Disney’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.