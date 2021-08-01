Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.55.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NWL shares. Raymond James upgraded Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Newell Brands in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Newell Brands from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Shares of NWL opened at $24.75 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $10.53 billion, a PE ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.95. Newell Brands has a 1-year low of $15.67 and a 1-year high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 22.60% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 51.40%.

In related news, CFO Christopher H. Peterson sold 39,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.30, for a total value of $1,153,775.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 113,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,313,859.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 7.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,764,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,365,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217,693 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 1.0% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 24,351,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,123,000 after acquiring an additional 232,656 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 8.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,806,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,501,439 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 3.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,017,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,268,000 after acquiring an additional 312,185 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Newell Brands by 36.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,906,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,132 shares during the last quarter. 85.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. Its Appliances and Cookware segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware, and cutlery under the Calphalon, Crock-Pot, Mr. Coffee, Oster, and Sunbeam brands.

See Also: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.