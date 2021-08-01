Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky cut its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 8.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Newmont were worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on NEM shares. Argus boosted their price objective on Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on Newmont from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group set a $64.00 price target on Newmont and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on Newmont from C$108.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.63.

Shares of NEM stock opened at $62.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 0.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $54.18 and a 1-year high of $75.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.77.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 23.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 82.71%.

In related news, EVP Jennifer Cmil sold 597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $36,417.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,346 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,106. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.84, for a total value of $628,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 34,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,149,756.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 44,197 shares of company stock worth $2,983,683. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Featured Article: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.