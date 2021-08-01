Newscrypto (NWC) Price Reaches $0.56

Newscrypto (CURRENCY:NWC) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. Newscrypto has a total market cap of $86.49 million and approximately $8.15 million worth of Newscrypto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Newscrypto has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One Newscrypto coin can currently be bought for about $0.56 or 0.00001352 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002424 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001844 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00047028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00103384 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.23 or 0.00138687 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $41,398.76 or 1.00320924 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.53 or 0.00834885 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002554 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newscrypto Profile

Newscrypto’s launch date was October 9th, 2018. Newscrypto’s total supply is 274,641,161 coins and its circulating supply is 154,991,514 coins. Newscrypto’s official Twitter account is @NwcPublic . The official website for Newscrypto is newscrypto.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The heart of the newscrypto platform is the NWC token, a Stellar Lumen compliant token that underpins all transactions for the newscrypto network. It is used to bind continuously updated and verified technical, environmental and fundamental data from the blockchain to its corresponding product as information for Newscrypto users. To simplify, it carries out transfers of value within the ecosystem. As such, the token has both utility and value-transfer functions within the network of applications build on top of the platform. “

Newscrypto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newscrypto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newscrypto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newscrypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

