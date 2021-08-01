Newton Hits Market Cap of $10.11 Million (NEW)

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 1st. One Newton coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Newton has a total market capitalization of $10.11 million and $1.02 million worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Newton has traded up 18.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002487 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.66 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.89 or 0.00104121 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.23 or 0.00137291 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40,355.05 or 1.00315028 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.11 or 0.00840474 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s launch date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org . Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton is an infrastructure for the community economy, and its technical framework includes the application layer, the protocol layer, and the foundational technology layer. Newton provides complete governance, collaboration, incentives and other support for establishing a community economy. Newton’s human-machine nodes are self-driven and automatically motivated, thereby forming a business model in which everyone contributes and everyone benefits. “

Buying and Selling Newton

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

