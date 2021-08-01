NewYork Exchange Price Tops $14.47 (NYE)

NewYork Exchange (CURRENCY:NYE) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 1st. NewYork Exchange has a market cap of $102.56 million and $948,666.00 worth of NewYork Exchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYork Exchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $14.47 or 0.00034807 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NewYork Exchange has traded up 23.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005169 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002316 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00004585 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001064 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.96 or 0.00040813 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00024549 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000679 BTC.

NewYork Exchange Coin Profile

NewYork Exchange (NYE) is a coin. It launched on February 23rd, 2019. NewYork Exchange’s total supply is 381,966,631 coins and its circulating supply is 7,090,060 coins. The official message board for NewYork Exchange is medium.com/@media_38301 . NewYork Exchange’s official website is www.nyecoin.io . NewYork Exchange’s official Twitter account is @nyecoin1

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYork Exchange utilizes the blockchain technology to create a financial integration between old classic stock and commodities market with the new trend of Crypto Trading platforms. The New York Exchange Coin is dedicated to using the smart contract feature of the Blockchain technology to raise and enhance investors to see the opportunities present in the stock market and commodities. NYE uses smart contracts and secure payment integration to facilitate transparent investments and perform all transactions efficiently through distributed processing.”

