Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $9.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NEXA. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $10.20 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Get Nexa Resources alerts:

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Nexa Resources by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 10,148 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Nexa Resources during the 1st quarter worth $147,000. 7.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nexa Resources stock opened at $8.45 on Friday. Nexa Resources has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $12.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.57. Nexa Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nexa Resources will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Nexa Resources

Nexa Resources SA, through its subsidiaries, engages in the zinc mining and smelting business. It also produces zinc, silver, gold, copper, cement, sulfuric acid, lead, agricultural lime, and copper sulfate deposits. The company owns and operates five underground polymetallic mines, including three located in the Central Andes of Peru; and two located in the state of Minas Gerais in Brazil.

See Also: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Nexa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.