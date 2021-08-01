Nexo (NEXO) Price Tops $1.78 on Major Exchanges

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 1st. In the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 8.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Nexo coin can currently be purchased for $1.78 or 0.00004486 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nexo has a market cap of $995.43 million and $10.80 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Nexo Profile

Nexo is a coin. It launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nexo is nexo.io . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NEXO token is a utility token for the NEXO exchange. It is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. “

Nexo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nexo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nexo using one of the exchanges listed above.

